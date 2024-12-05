Star of ‘Home Alone' to hold movie screening, Q&A in Chicago area as part of ‘nostalgia' tour

Fans of the iconic holiday movie "Home Alone" will be able to see Kevin McCallister live and in living color this weekend in the Chicago area as Macaulay Culkin brings his "Nostalgic Night" to the Rosemont Theatre.

Thursday, Dec. 6, the former child actor and star of one of Chicago's most famous holiday movies will hold a special "Home Alone" screening, followed by a moderated interview and audience Q&A.

"Relive the iconic scenes and heartwarming moments from Home Alone on the big screen, and then dive deep into the behind-the-scenes stories and insights with Macaulay Culkin himself," the event description reads. "Hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic."

As of Thursday, tickets were still available, with prices around $37.

The stop is part of Culkin's 14-city tour in the weeks leading up to Christmas to discuss the famous film, with other stops in the Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

But the film's main ties are to Illinois. The 1990 cult classic was filmed in different locations across the North Shore of Chicago, including suburban Winnetka -- home of the famous mansion known as the "Home Alone" house.

The home, which recently sold for more than $5 million, was too small for all the crew members to fit inside, so the interior scenes were actually shot at the shuttered New Trier Township High School. Plus, the home underwent a major renovation in the past decade.

In 2021, the home was available to book for a one-night-only stay on AirBnb.

Culkin's event at the Rosemont Theatre begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Friday, it heads to Milwaukee.

"This event is perfect for fans of all ages, from those who grew up watching Home Alone to younger generations just discovering the beloved film," it said.

Below is a full list of tour dates for "A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin":

Nov. 30 - Buffalo, New York

Dec. 1 - Erie, Pennsylvania

Dec. 3 - Louisville, Kentucky

Dec. 4 - Evansville, Indiana

Dec. 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana

Dec. 6 - Rosemont, Illinois

Dec. 7 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Dec. 8 - Detroit, Michigan

Dec. 10 - Akron, Ohio

Dec. 11 - Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12 - Reading, Pennsylvania

Dec. 13 - Newark, New Jersey

Dec. 14 - Wallingford, Connecticut

Dec. 15 - Medford, Massachusetts

More information on the tour can be found here.