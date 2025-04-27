Illinois

Dead rabbit tests positive for tularemia in central Illinois

The illness can be transmitted to household pets and humans, officials say

By NBC Chicago Staff

Adria Photography

Some Illinois residents and pet owners are being urged to use caution after a dead rabbit was diagnosed with tularemia in recent days.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, the rabbit was tested for the illness after being found in Tuscola, a community located approximately 25 miles south of Champaign.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In addition, a squirrel die-off was reported in the Urbana area in recent weeks, with one of the animals testing positive for the bacterial disease.

According to the CDC, Francisella tularensis is a bacterium commonly found in animals, especially rodents, rabbits and hares. Humans can become infected with the bacteria, as can domestic pets like cats and dogs.

It’s most commonly spread through contact with infected animals, or can be passed via tick or flea bites.

People infected with the bacterial disease may develop skin ulcers, swollen lymph nodes, sudden fever, chills, headache, diarrhea, joint pain, muscle ache, cough and weakness.

Farmers and landscapers are especially vulnerable to the illness, as running over animals with machinery can cause the bacteria to become airborne.

Local

2025 NFL Draft 17 mins ago

Who did the Bears draft? Here's a full rundown of all the team's picks

JB Pritzker 2 hours ago

JB Pritzker headlines major Democratic fundraiser amid presidential race talk

Residents are encouraged to use insect repellant, to wear gloves when handling sick or dead animals, and to avoid mowing over dead animals, according to CDC guidance.

Pet owners are also advised not to let their cats or dogs to roam unsupervised, and to make sure that pets are receiving anti-tick and flea treatments.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Finally, residents are encouraged to contact their local animal control unit if they note any significant die-offs of animals like rabbits or squirrels in their area.

This article tagged under:

Illinois
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us