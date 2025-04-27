Some Illinois residents and pet owners are being urged to use caution after a dead rabbit was diagnosed with tularemia in recent days.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, the rabbit was tested for the illness after being found in Tuscola, a community located approximately 25 miles south of Champaign.

In addition, a squirrel die-off was reported in the Urbana area in recent weeks, with one of the animals testing positive for the bacterial disease.

According to the CDC, Francisella tularensis is a bacterium commonly found in animals, especially rodents, rabbits and hares. Humans can become infected with the bacteria, as can domestic pets like cats and dogs.

It’s most commonly spread through contact with infected animals, or can be passed via tick or flea bites.

People infected with the bacterial disease may develop skin ulcers, swollen lymph nodes, sudden fever, chills, headache, diarrhea, joint pain, muscle ache, cough and weakness.

Farmers and landscapers are especially vulnerable to the illness, as running over animals with machinery can cause the bacteria to become airborne.

Residents are encouraged to use insect repellant, to wear gloves when handling sick or dead animals, and to avoid mowing over dead animals, according to CDC guidance.

Pet owners are also advised not to let their cats or dogs to roam unsupervised, and to make sure that pets are receiving anti-tick and flea treatments.

Finally, residents are encouraged to contact their local animal control unit if they note any significant die-offs of animals like rabbits or squirrels in their area.