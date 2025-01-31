Some Chicago food pantry clients stop seeking services amid deportation fears

A food pantry in Chicago said the fears of mass deportation have stopped many of their clients in the undocumented community from seeking services.

“I’ve been hearing there’s been some lower numbers as of late, but we’re doing as much as we can to spread the word and let people know we’re not going anywhere,” said volunteer Jamie Gomez.

Friday afternoon was a busy one for volunteers at the Pilsen Food Pantry, who were packing up food boxes for families in need. Gomez started volunteering about a month ago.

“I come from an immigrant family as well, so I know what that feels like to be under some fear of the future. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” said volunteer Jamie Gomez.

Given the fears of mass deportation, the pantry staff said some clients in the undocumented community have not been coming in for services.

“These are already a brave group of people, to do what they’ve done just so they can protect their families, and then all of a sudden to find out that you might not be able to get food—I think is a tragedy,” said Steve Wiley, who is the Pilsen Food Pantry manager.

The pantry is calling for more volunteers to help with deliveries so they can reach clients who are scared to leave their homes. On average, they serve around 120 people each day but told NBC Chicago that number has dropped to half this past week.

“It’s very real, and we’re reaching out to families to those especially right now who are medically vulnerable, trying to make sure that they get food that they need,” said Veronica Roman, who is the administrative aid and migrant support liaison.

Pantry staff are trying to figure out the logistics to expand delivery services. They’re hoping other pantries will band together to support families during what they said is a time of uncertainty.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.



“It’s really sad because everybody is just trying to come here to work and make a better life for themselves and their families, to support their families, and now this is another hurdle they have to face,” Roman said.

For volunteers, like Gomez, he’s been giving back five days a week, doing his part to let the Pilsen community know that he cares.

“At the end of the day, I want people to know that as a community we’re stronger than any fear that tries to get put upon on,” said Gomez.

Click here if you’d like to learn more about volunteering at the Pilsen Food Pantry.