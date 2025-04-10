Wild turkey runs through north suburban store before getting captured by police

It's not everyday you see a live, wild turkey trotting through the aisles of a home improvement store, but that was the case Saturday at the local Menards in suburban Vernon Hills.

About 9:47 a.m. Saturday, the Vernon Hills police department received the call for a turkey running around inside the store, located at 1860 N. Milwaukee Ave.

When officers arrived, the turkey was in the paint section on the first floor.

Over a period of 30 minutes, the turkey went from the first floor, to the second, and then back to the first, hopping up onto shelves along the way.

The turkey was eventually captured with a large net by officers in the men's restroom, police said. It was then released to a marshy, wetlands area north of the store.

The turkey, which was later seen by residents in the area, was unharmed, police said.

"Wild turkeys are occasionally seen in the area but it’s not very often," police said. "A turkey walking into a business is defiantly a first."