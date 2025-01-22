Chicago Weather

Snow timeline: What to expect and when, with up to 1.5 inches possible in Chicago area

The snow could lead to slippery road conditions for both the morning and evening commutes

By NBC Chicago Staff

Scattered snow showers were creeping into the Chicago area Wednesday morning starting in the western suburbs, with more light snow expected to fall throughout the day, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

The snow comes as Northeastern Illinois sees yet another icy cold morning, with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero.

As of 7:30 a.m., snow had already begun in parts of the Chicago area, with Illinois doppler radar showing scattered snow falling in Aurora and Joliet. By around 8 a.m. snow showers were becoming more widespread.

Snow timing

Snow from Iowa had already begun to move into parts of Illinois during the morning commute, the National Weather Service said. The agency warned of reduced visibility and accumulating snow on roads, creating potentially slippery travel conditions.

"Give yourself extra time in your commute," the NWS said, noting areas north of I-88 would see the biggest impacts.

Snow was expected to continue through the mid-morning hours, the NWS said. A lull in the afternoon was possible, with more snow chances returning by evening, the NWS added, potentially impacting commutes.

By Wednesday night, it was expected to move out.

How much snow could Chicago get?

Accumulations of between one and one-and-a-half inches of snow were possible, Roman said, before snow gradually comes to an end Wednesday night.

While snow totals may be light, "very cold ground temperatures will lead to slippery travel on untreated roadways," the NWS warned.

According to Roman, lake effect snow in Porter County in Northwest Indiana was possible Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the southern part of the U.S., including parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, winter storms brought as much as 11 inches of snow this week.

"Some parts of the south have seen more snow than Chicago has seen all season long," Roman said.

According to the National Weather Service, the city of Chicago receives an average of 11.3 inches of snow during the month of January, making it the snowiest month of the year.

This year however, the city of Chicago is tracking well below that threshold, having reported 3.9 inches of snow at O’Hare International Airport.

It is also a far cry from the 16.1 inches of snow the city saw in Jan. 2024, according to NWS historical data.

If the city stays around its current snowfall levels, it will be the lowest amount of snowfall recorded in the month of January since only 0.6 inches fell during Jan. 2017.

For those curious, the snowiest January on record in Chicago occurred in 1918, when the city saw 42.2 inches of accumulation.

