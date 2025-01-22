Chicago Weather

Live radar: Track snow, road conditions across the Chicago area

The snow moved in from the east and was expected to impact travel across the area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Our latest weather story can be found here.

Scattered snow showers have started to fall in parts of the Chicago area Wednesday morning starting, with more possible throughout the day.

"As it moves in, expect reduced visibilities and accumulating snow on roads, creating slippery travel conditions," the National Weather Service warned Wednesday morning. "Give yourself extra time in your commute if you are traveling within the area on the map (north of I-88)."

Rates of up to a quarter-inch per hour were possible, the NWS reported.

As of 7:30 a.m., snow had already begun in parts of the Chicago area, with Illinois doppler radar showing scattered snow falling in Aurora and Joliet. By around 8 a.m. snow showers were becoming more widespread.

Snow was expected to continue through the mid-morning hours, the NWS said. A lull in the afternoon was possible, with more show chances returning by evening, the NWS added, potentially impacting commutes.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Check the Illinois road conditions near you:

