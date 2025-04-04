Who sang the 7th inning stretch at the Cubs home opener?

The Chicago Cubs welcomed fans to Wrigley Field for the first time of the 2025 season Friday afternoon, opening a three-game weekend series against the San Diego Padres.

The game was full of plenty of Opening Day festivities, setting the stage for a star-studded seventh-inning stretch in what is one of the Friendly Confines' most recognizable traditions.

For Friday's game, the Cubs welcomed back five of the franchise's living Hall of Famers to sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch.

The Cubs welcomed back franchise icons and Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg, Billy Williams, Andre Dawson, Fergie Jenkins and Lee Smith.

All five players are also members of the Cubs Hall of Fame, which was founded in 2021 and currently includes 65 members.

The Cubs will continue their series against the Padres with afternoon games both Saturday and Sunday before hosting the Texas Rangers to start next week.