The ‘tallest pendulum thrill ride' in the Midwest is coming to Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America is adding another roller coaster to its Gurnee amusement park -- but this one is just a bit taller than some of the others.

Next year, the "Thrill Capital of the Midwest" will open "Sky Striker," a massive, 17-story pendulum that glides back and forth while rotating clockwise, a press release from the amusement park announced Wednesday.

According to officials, it will be the "tallest pendulum thrill ride" in the entire Midwest.

“Six Flags has a history of superior ride innovation and we’re excited to introduce this major thrill

ride coming to Six Flags Great America,” John Krajnak, Six Flags Great America Park President said in the release.

The open-air ride, shaped like a spinning disc will take guests 172 feet into the air and reach a top speed of 75 miles per hour, the release said. Riders will spin, experience swings of 130 degrees and nearly go upside-down at times, a page on Six Flags' website dedicated to the ride says.

"As you swing through the clouds you will also spin, adding even another dimension to this maximum-thrills experience," the site read. "This first-of-its-kind ride for the park creates a freefall sensation like no other."

The ride is set to open in the Country Fair section of the park in the spring of 2024, the release said.

According to a spokesperson, the tallest ride at Six Flags Great America is currently is Sky Trek Tower, at 330 feet tall.

