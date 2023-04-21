Six Flags Great America Opens This Weekend. Here's What's New For 2023

Amusement park season has officially arrived.

Six Flags Great America, dubbed the "Thrill Capital of the Midwest," will welcome back guests for the 2023 season beginning Saturday, April 22, the amusement park announced this week.

The 300-acre theme park in suburban Gurnee -- located about 45 miles north of Chicago, and about 49 miles south of Milwaukee -- offers 17 roller coasters, children's themed areas, a full lineup of shows and special events and more than a dozen food outposts.

And this year, there are a few new dining options and festivals.

“As we kick off the 2023 season, our focus is on providing guests with a lineup of elevated events and experiences, both returning and new,” Park President John Krajnak said in a release.

According to park officials, the park is open on select weekends and weekdays April 22 through May 21, with daily operations beginning May 23.

Here's a full list of hours of admission, special events taking place at Great America this year and more.

New Food Offerings

A handful of new food items will be offered in 2023, the park says. Here are few of those items:

Chicken and sweet waffles with syrup at Claim Jumpers

Bubble Tea Station in Hometown Square

Loaded meat or vegetarian nachos at Macho Nacho

Authentic Mexican tacos, tortas and quesadillas from local vendor Miho's Authentic Mexican Cuisine

New flavors at Captain Cold's

16 seasonal beers on tap at all-new Mission Beer Garden in the Southwest Territory



Special Events and Festivals

Some of Great America's festivals are new for 2023, while others are returning. New events are marked by an asterisk.

Pride Celebration, June 3,4: Featuring fireworks, a parade and more

*Flavors of the World, select dates June 16 - July 23: A festival of specialty food items from more than 11 different countries

*Neon Nights, select days June, July and August: A nightly parade featuring fireworks on select evenings

July 4th Fireworks Celebration, July 1-4: Nightly fireworks

*Viva La Fiesta, select dates August 5-13: A new festival that celebrates Hispanic and Latinx traditions from across North and Latin America

Fright Fest, select nights September 16 - October 29: Rides in the dark, haunted houses, "Monstertainment" and more

Oktoberfest, select days September 16 - October 29: Craft and seasonal brews alongside a menu of German-inspired cuisine.

Six Flags Hours and Dates

Six Flags Great America is open weekends and select weekdays April 22 through May 21, officials say. Summer daily operation begins May 23.

During dates of operation, the park opens at 10:30 a.m. Closing time varies between 6 p.m. during the week, and 9 p.m. on weekends.

More Information

Daily tickets begin at $44.99. According to officials, the park only accepts credit cards on site. Selfie sticks are not permitted inside.

More information about the park and policies can be found here.