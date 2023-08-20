When is Fright Fest at Six Flags Great America? Here's what to expect this year

While summer isn't over yet, some are already looking to the fall and the spookiest holiday of the year, Halloween.

Before Halloween officially arrives, you'll be able to participate in one of the Chicago area's scariest festivals - Fright Fest at Six Flags Great America. Planned from Sept. 16 to Oct. 29, the annual event at the Gurnee amusement park features a number of haunted attractions, live performances and a whole lot more.

As you trek throughout the park, you'll want to watch your back - or you might get bumped by a witch, zombie or something else! On top of that, the rollercoaster experience will be much different - as you'll have the chance to hop onboard thrilling rides in the dark, according to the Six Flags website.

For how to purchase admission and the Haunted Attraction Pass, you're encouraged to go to the amusement park's website.