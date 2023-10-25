Six Flags Great America will be closing two major rides in what the park says is preparation for a "future expansion" -- and this weekend will mark your last chance to ride them.

The popular amusement park revealed this week that two "favorites," the Mardi Gras Hangover and the Revolution, will both be closing.

"While we will miss these attractions, it’s time to plan for future expansion!" the park said in its announcement.

The Mardi Gras Hangover debuted in 2018, marking the largest coaster of its kind at the time and the 16th coaster at the park.

"At 100 feet tall, feel the force as you rock back and forth higher and higher! It’s bound to give you wicked hangover time, take a break from screaming to see the park from a new perspective," the description read.

Meanwhile, the Revolution has been at the park since its debut in 2004.

"Revolution spins guests more than 65 feet above the midway," the description reads.

Both rides will operate for the last time on Oct. 29, with this weekend being the last opportunity to ride them. The park also announced plans for special rides for members early Sunday.

"While we're sad to be saying goodbye to these attractions, we are excited at the opportunity this allows for future expansion," Six Flags told NBC Chicago in a statement. "In the near future, we're excited to be introducing Sky Striker in 2024."

The announcement comes as the park prepares to close for the 2023 season.

Six Flags Great America will wrap up its season at the end of October. The park will be open on the following days, with the hours varying: Thursday, Oct. 26, Friday, Oct. 27, Saturday, Oct. 28, Sunday, Oct. 29, Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31.