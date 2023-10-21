Six Flags Great America is closing for the season soon, but you still have time to visit. Here's what to know

While fall is here, as evidenced by the falling leaves and pumpkin patches, thrill-seekers still have some time to enjoy rollercoasters before winter rolls around.

But the clock is ticking.

Six Flags Great America won't wrap up its season until the end of October. The park will be open on the following days, with the hours varying: Saturday, Oct. 21, Sunday, Oct. 22, Thursday, Oct. 26, Friday, Oct. 27, Saturday, Oct. 28, Sunday, Oct. 29, Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 31.

If you're thinking about making a trip, there's plenty to do.

The park's signature Halloween experience, Fright Fest, is taking place each day through the end of the season. Visitors will be able to trek through a number of haunted houses and even experiences "rides in the dark," according to the Six Flags website.

They'll likely want to watch their back, as zombies or witches could be lurking nearby.

Families of young ones who may be looking for something less spooky won't have to worry. A Kids Boo Fest, complete with family-friendly rides, a trick-or-treat trail and Halloween-themed parade is also taking place.

If you feel hungry at anytime, you just might want to stop by the Oktoberfest Food Festival.

A number of German specialties highlight the menu, including bratwurst, German Potato Salad, beer cheese spätzle with chicken, Weiner schnitzel, Bavarian pretzels and much more.

For dessert, you'll have the option of German chocolate cake or apple strudel sticks.