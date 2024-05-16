Things to do in the Chicago area this weekend: May 17-19

Chocolate Lovers Unite

WHAT: Celebrate all things chocolate and fall in love with a sweet old friend at the Long Grove Chocolate Fest 2024

WHERE: 145 Old McHenry Rd., Long Grove, IL

WHEN: Friday, May 17 though Sunday, May 19

Chicago Mayfest: Music, Art, Food & Fun

WHAT: Kick off the summer festival season at the 27th annual Chicago Mayfest, featuring the Armitage Art Show.

WHERE: 1000 W Armitage Ave, Chicago IL

WHEN: Friday, May 17 though Sunday, May 19

Calling all Sneakerheads

WHAT: Buy, sell or trade sneakers and streetwear at SNKRFEST, with over 300 vendors.

WHERE: Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive Schaumburg, IL

WHEN: Sunday, May 19, 12-6pm

The biggest Anime Con in Chicago

WHAT: Dress up as your favorite Anime or Japanese culture characters and enjoy concerts, competitions, and gaming at Anime Central

WHERE: Stephens Convention Center & the Hyatt Regency O’Hare, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Friday, May 17 though Sunday, May 19

The Golden Girls are back!

WHAT: ‘Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue’ is a parody of the popular tv show featuring hilarious drag performers.

WHERE: Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St.Chicago, IL

WHEN: May 15-June 9

Experience contemporary dance with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

WHAT: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago awakens the human spirit through contemporary dance with Spring Series: Of Joy.

WHERE: Harris Theatre for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph Chicago, IL,

WHEN: Friday, May 17 though Sunday, May 19

Get your laugh on with Wanda Sykes

WHAT: Comedian Wanda Sykes brings her ‘Please and Thank You Tour”, which is a device-free event, to Chicago this weekend

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State Street

WHEN: Saturday, May 18

Party like it’s 1983 with Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus

WHAT: Immerse yourself in the nostalgic magic of the ’80s as Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus celebrates their 40th anniversary.

WHERE: Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie , Northeastern Illinois University, Auditorium

WHEN: Friday, May 17 though Sunday, May 19

Rock out with rock star Billy Idol

WHAT: Billy Idol brings his Idol Live! Tour to Northwest Indiana this weekend.

WHERE: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 W 29th Ave, Gary, IN

WHEN: Sunday, May 19, 7pm

Legendary rock band Heart is back on the road

WHAT: After a 5 year touring hiatus, Heart brings its Royal Flush Tour with Cheap Trick to the Chicagoland area.

WHERE: Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Rd, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Friday, May 17, 8pm