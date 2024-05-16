DePaul University releases statement after Pro-Palestinian encampments dismantled

DePaul University released a statement Thursday after the school and Chicago police dismantled a Pro-Palestinian encampment on school property, citing safety concerns for those inside and outside the encampment.

“I understand that the last 17 days have been stressful for many, not only within our campus, but also for those who live and work in our neighboring community," DePaul President Robert L. Manuel said in an update late Thursday morning. "We are saddened that the situation came to the point where law enforcement intervention was necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all – both within and outside the encampment."

At 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the university said it, along with Chicago police officers, began disassembling the encampment and asking protesters to leave.

At the same time, the school released a website detailing what it described as "threats to safety and disruption of campus operations," showcasing images and video that "exemplify the escalation of the impact of the encampment on DePaul’s Lincoln Park quad from a peaceful protest to an unsafe and intimidating environment for all DePaul and local community members." The website notes that at least one death threat was received, along with four other credible threats of violence, several harassment allegations and more than 600 complaints from community members and another 400 from students and faculty.

"From the beginning of the encampment, I have said that we would protect free speech and the ability to dissent until it either prevented us from carrying out the operations of our university or threatened the safety of the members of our community. I am deeply saddened to say the encampment has crossed that line," an earlier statement from Manual said in part.

According to Chicago police, officers were called in after DePaul University signed a trespassing complaint surrounding the encampment early Thursday morning.

"Once this complaint was signed, the Chicago Police Department worked with the DePaul University administration to begin safely dispersing the encampment on the private property," CPD said in a statement. "Dispersal orders were issued multiple times first by DePaul University leadership and subsequently by CPD at 5:37 a.m. As the dispersal orders were issued, individuals inside the encampment voluntarily left."

​Weapons were found during the dismantling, including knives, a pellet gun and more, the university said.

NBC 5 reporter Sandra Torres reported protesters could be seen and heard chanting just off campus following their removal.

The encampment was ultimately cleared by around 6 a.m., officials said.

No arrests were made in connection with the encampment dispersal, and police said all protesters left voluntarily and without "resistance."

About an hour later, two people were taken into custody in the 1100 block of West Belden "for obstruction of the roadway," police said. The two, one of whom the university confirmed was a current student, were cited and released.

The Lincoln Park campus' quad and green spaces were closed "until further notice." According to the school, the cost to repair physical damage to the quad is nearly $180,000.

Chicago Ald. Timmy Knudsen of the 43rd Ward noted the impact the protest has had on area residents.

"As the conflict in the Middle East continues, we will continue to advocate for the City to balance a commitment to upholding First Amendment rights to protest, while ensuring our neighborhoods remain safe," Knudsen said.

Meanwhile, Ald. Andre Vasquez called the decision to remove the encampment "egregious" and "not the best use of public safety resources." Father Michael Pfleger called it a "sad day for DePaul University."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson acknowledged Chicago police's involvement Thursday, but said he "supports the right to lawful and peaceful protest and will continue to work with stakeholders to ensure the safety of all those involved."

Over the weekend, DePaul officials said negotiations between school officials and protesters had reached an impasse.

Benjamin Meyer, the attorney representing the DePaul Divestment Coalition group said the "administration chose to use violence to disperse the encampment and unilaterally withdrew from negotiations." Meyer alleged students sent administration an invite for a meeting on Monday, "in which none of the administrators attended.”

"As stated in previous messages, I do believe students with the Divestment Coalition initiated the encampment with sincere intentions to peacefully protest," Manual's Thursday message said. "While their teach-ins, library, and prayer services on the quad have in themselves been peaceful, these good intentions have been unable to outweigh the draw that the encampment has to others with nefarious and harmful intent."

Students at many college campuses, including others in Chicago, set up similar encampments this spring, calling for their schools to cut ties with Israel and businesses that support it, to protest lsrael’s actions in the war with Hamas. The protests began as schools were winding up their spring semesters and are now holding graduation ceremonies.