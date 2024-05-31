Diplomas withheld from 4 University of Chicago students following pro-Palestine encampment

Four students who are slated to graduate from the University of Chicago on Saturday will have their diplomas withheld pending disciplinary proceedings stemming from a pro-Palestine protest on campus.

Hours before commencement, the stage was set and many seniors were already donning their caps and gowns, preparing to accept their diplomas. But some students who participated in a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus amid the war in Gaza - won't get their degrees when everyone else does.

"The only thing that differentiates me from my peers and friends that will be receiving their degrees tomorrow, is that I talked about Palestine," said Youssef Hasweh, a Palestinian student whose degree is being withheld.

On Friday, the students were supported by two professors who believe the decision is inconsistent with free speech values.

"They can walk the stage, but it will be a charade," said Genevieve Lakier, a University of Chicago law professor who specializes in freedom of speech and American constitutional law. "In fact, they will not be receiving their degree the four years of hard work. And they will not be doing so because they participating in a non-violent student protest, demanding peace."

Almost one-third of the Chicago City Council sent a message to the university's president and provost in support of the students, asking the administrators to allow them to graduate, said Denis Hirschfeldt, a math professor at the University of Chicago and member of the American Association of University Professors.

The 16 aldermen who signed off on that letter said they’re concerned about repression of free expression and that they believe withholding the graduates' diplomas amounted to unjustified punitive action.

The university explained in a statement, in part: When such complaints are referred to the Disciplinary Committee, “degrees may be withheld until the case is resolved in order to allow a complete process. However, as with many situations, for example when certain degree requirements are still being completed, students may participate in Convocation.”

Among this weekend’s graduates on campus was Max Parness, who was heading to the campus Jewish center with his family on Friday night.

"To me it seems consistent. I don’t think it’s vindictive," he said. "The quad was occupied for 10 to 11 days and then just a couple weeks ago, the other side of street had a similar occupation on Friday."

He’s among many on campus, hoping to put politics aside for their one big day.

Yinam Cohen, Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, told NBC Chicago, "The University of Chicago was correct to take a stand against Jew hatred.”

The university, in its statement, said, "It is essential that its "well-defined, faculty-led Disciplinary System for Disruptive Conduct" is followed consistently to afford due process to both complainants and respondents.

"The four of us having our degrees withheld are being robbed of an 18-year journey in academia ending," Hasweh said.

The university's complete statement can be found below:

The recent protests on campus brought about multiple formal complaints alleging that students violated University policies , including by engaging in disruptive conduct. Members of the University community may have questions about how the process works in such cases.

The University adheres to a well-defined, faculty-led Disciplinary System for Disruptive Conduct that was developed and approved by the Council of the University Senate in 2017. It is essential that this process is followed consistently to afford due process to both complainants and respondents.

Once a formal complaint is received and, if the Disciplinary Committee faculty lead concurs that the complaint is credible, the matter may be referred to the Standing Disciplinary Committee on Disruptive Conduct to determine if policies have been violated. These processes do not involve University leaders, including the President or Provost.

When such complaints are referred to the Disciplinary Committee, degrees may be withheld until the case is resolved in order to allow a complete process. However, as with many situations, for example when certain degree requirements are still being completed, students may participate in Convocation. Degrees can be conferred expeditiously, depending upon the resolution.

The faculty and staff members who serve in established roles in this process perform an important service to the campus community. They act to ensure the consistency, fairness, and fidelity of the University’s procedures, and it is important that these matters proceed accordingly.