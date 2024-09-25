Indiana

‘Singing Janitor' from Indiana wins NBC's ‘America's Got Talent'

Richard Goodall, of Terra Haute, Indiana, took home $1 million in prize money for winning the singing competition

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Heidi Klum, Richard Goodall arrives at the “America’s Got Talent” Season 19 Winner’s Red Carpet – EMBARGOED UNTIL 09/24 (STRICTLY UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL TUESDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 23:01 EST, 20:01 PST) (FINAL RESULTS OF SHOW MUST HAVE FIRST AIRED ON EAST COAST) at Hotel Dena on September 19, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

A school custodian from Indiana known as the "Singing Janitor" has been crowned the winner of NBC's 19th season of "America's Got Talent" Tuesday.

Richard Goodall, a middle school janitor from Terra Haute, took home the $1 million prize following an emotional two-hour finale.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The Indiana native, who sang Journey's Faithfully during the shows Finals last week, sang Journey again Tuesday with the popular "Don't Stop Believin'. This time however, he was joined by the band's founder Neal Schon and other members of the band for an explosive final performance.

According to NBC 5 sister station WTHR in Indiana, the West Vigo Middle School janitor won an audition to AGT after his performance of "Footloose" at a school talent show went viral on TikTok.

"Somebody pinch me. Just pinch me," Goodall said of the win, WTHR reported.

AGT judge Heidi Klum gushed on social media about Goodall after the win.

Local

Bloomingdale

Bloomingdale unveils major redevelopment plans for shuttered Stratford Square Mall

chicago food

Strip-mall Taqueria in gas station parking lot is ‘Best Taco Spot' in Illinois: Yelp

"I knew from the first moment I saw you that you were destined to be a star … So so so proud of you my Golden Buzzer," Klum's post read in part. "Watching America fall in love with you like I did was the highlight of my season and I can’t wait to watch you continue to shine."

https://twitter.com/heidiklum/status/1838776218801340491
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

IndianaTelevision
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us