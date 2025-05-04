The Chicago White Sox make a flurry of roster moves prior to their series finale against Houston, including designating Bobby Dalbec for assignment.

The White Sox also placed pitcher Fraser Ellard on the 15-day injured list and optioned pitcher Penn Murfee to Triple-A Charlotte.

In corresponding roster moves, the White Sox selected the contract of pitcher Caleb Freeman from Triple-A Charlotte and added him to their 40-man roster, taking Dalbec’s spot. They also activated infielder Josh Rojas from the 10-day injured list and recalled pitcher Tyler Gilbert from Charlotte.

Dalbec has appeared in seven games this season for the White Sox, with a double and an RBI in 21 total plate appearances. He spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Red Sox, including the 2021 campaign where he slugged 25 home runs and drove in 78 RBI’s.

The White Sox signed Dalbec as a free agent over the winter.

Ellard was placed on the injured list with a left lat strain, the team announced. He has appeared in six games this season, with a 6.75 ERA and an 0-2 record. HE gave up two earned runs and had two walks and two strikeouts in a Saturday loss to the Astros at Rate Field.

Murfee also pitched against the Astros on Saturday, giving up an earned run on a solo home run during the game. He has an 0-1 record and a 7.82 ERA in 15 appearances for the White Sox, with 13 strikeouts and 19 hits allowed in 12.2 innings.

Rojas signed with the White Sox over the offseason but has yet to appear in a game after breaking a toe during spring training. He played for the Seattle Mariners last season, with eight home runs, 31 RBI’s and 10 stolen bases in 142 games.

Freeman has not yet pitched in the big leagues during a long career in the White Sox system. He has pitched in both Birmingham and Charlotte this season, posting a 1-0 record and a 1.35 ERA in 10 relief appearances, with 16 strikeouts in 13.1 innings.

Gilbert has appeared in nine games with the White Sox this season, including making three starts. He has a 1-1 record and a 5.59 ERA, with 14 strikeouts in 9.2 innings. He last pitched on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, striking out three batters and giving up an earned run in two innings.

The White Sox and Astros will play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m.