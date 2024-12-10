A new exhibit in the Shedd Aquarium's iconic rotunda space, featuring both fresh and saltwater ecosystems, will debut to the public on Tuesday.

Consisting of two habitats measuring 28,110 gallons each, the new Wonders of the Waters exhibit allows visitors to explore two "distinctly rich environments to immerse themselves in the biodiversity of life beneath the water’s surface," according to a news release.

Side by side, guests will be able to see the "distinct differences and surprising similarities" between the environments.

The planted freshwater exhibit -- considered one of the largest in the world -- features more than 5,000 fish among a variety of 50 lush plant species, some over 7 feet tall and growing, the aquarium stated. On the other side, 1,500 reef fishes "flourish among vibrant and colorful corals."

©Shedd Aquarium/Brenna Hernandez

“The message of this exhibit is a simple one: water is what makes the dazzling biodiversity on Earth possible. Water is a precious and finite resource,” Sarah Hezel, vice president of design and exhibits at Shedd Aquarium, said in the news release. “This space transports our guests out of their lives for a moment to connect with life underwater, to spark our visitors’ curiosity and sense of wonder.”

Guests will be able to participate in hands-on opportunities, such as those using periscopes, which offer a "fish-eyed view" of hidden nooks within the habitats, according to the aquarium.

The rotunda, the first exhibit guests see when they walk in the aquarium's doors, first opened in 1930 as a 40-foot-diameter rock garden and sunken tropical pool filled with native fishes, turtles and frogs. Forty one years later, in 1971, the space was transformed into a 90,000-gallon reef with tropical fish, stingrays and sharks.

Wonders of the Water is part of a massive $500 million project to renovate the aquarium, add educational and experimental programs and deepen community partnerships over the course of eight years -- ahead of the Shedd's anniversary in 2030.