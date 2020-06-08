Several Chicago Parks Reopen Monday in Phase 3

Several parks across Chicago reopened to the public Monday, days after the city entered phase three of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chicago Park District reopened parks along the lakefront west of Lake Shore Drive, including Lincoln Park, Grant Park, Burnham Park, Harold Washington Park and Jackson Park.

“Our parks are the city’s playgrounds and we look forward to cautiously welcoming residents to enjoy the wonderful outdoor spaces that our city has to offer,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

All park fieldhouses reopened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for washroom and shelter only, officials said.

The Chicago Park District also announced Monday modified day camps and summer programming expected to begin July 6.

The park district also announced that Maggie Daley Park will reopen June 15, though playgrounds and areas east of Lake Shore Drive remain closed until further notice.

Millennium Park is slated to reopen in mid-June, officials said, though Cloud Gate, known as "The Bean," remains closed until further notice.

Water features such as the Crown Fountain, Lurie Garden and Monument Fountain remain off. The Great Lawn is expected to reopen at the end of June.

The Welcome Center, Jay Pritzker Pavillion and playgrounds are closed and no public programming is scheduled to take place.

The park district's inland golf facilities including Columbus, Maruqtte and Robert A. Black reopened Friday, with Jackson Park Golf Course and Diversey Driving Range scheduled to reopen Monday.

Navy Pier announced it plans to open to the public Wednesday for patio dining and other outdoor areas.

As of Wednesday, Navy Pier will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., though hours may vary per restaurant. All interior spaces, including the Chicago Children’s Museum and Chicago Shakespeare Theater, will remain closed during the first reopening phase. Rides will also stay closed until further notice, and fireworks displays and large-scale events remain canceled during Phase 1.

There is no set date when the Lakefront and the 606 trail will open to runners, walkers and bikers, but Lightfoot said Monday she hopes to announce a date soon.