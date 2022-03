See the Full Summer Lineup at Ravinia Festival For 2022 Concert Series

Ravinia Festival plans to welcome over 100 concerts this summer, as the Highland Park music venue announced the full performance schedule on Thursday.

The performance series will feature a wide variety of artists, including Pitbull, Stevie Nicks and Ziggy Marley, and run from May 20 to Sept. 18, organizers said.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will once again return for a six-week summer residency beginning in July, featuring 15 programs led by Marin Alsop.

Tickets go on sale May 4.

When attending concerts at the park this summer, patrons are welcome to either bring a picnic or choose from dining options at the facility. The Ravinia Market will be open for walk-up or mobile orders.

See the full schedule below.

MAY / JUNE

Friday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ruth Page Festival of Dance

Ruth Page Civic Ballet

Park opens at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $20 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Saturday, May 21, 7:30 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ruth Page Festival of Dance

Ruth Page Civic Ballet

and special guests:

Giordano Dance Chicago

DanceWorks Chicago †

Hedwig Dances

Porchlight Music Theatre †

Park opens at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $20 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Friday, June 3, 7:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

Park opens at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Friday, June 10, 7:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Jazz

Jazz Grandstand

Park opens at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Wednesday, June 15, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Amos Lee

Neal Francis †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $55–$95 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $55 / General Admission $33^

Thursday, June 16, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $55–$90 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $55 / General Admission $38^

Friday, June 17, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Jackson Browne

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tckets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $90–$115 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $90 / General Admission $44^

Saturday, June 18, 1:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Kids Concerts series

Chicago Sinfonietta

Jonathan Rush, conductor

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $15 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Saturday, June 18, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Common

Black Violin

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $100–$140 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $100 / General Admission $44^

Sunday, June 19, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Ramsey Lewis (pre-recorded performance)

Kurt Elling

Marquis Hill #

Lizz Wright †

Bobby Lewis and the J.W. James A.M.E. Church Choir with members of Urban Knights

Additional performance: Ravinia Jazz Scholars, 5:30 p.m. on the Carousel Stage

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $65–$80 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $38^

Tuesday, June 21, 7:30 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Miriam Fried, violin

Jonathan Biss, piano

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

Wednesday, June 22, 7:30 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Matthew Whitaker Quintet

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

Thursday, June 23, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Steve Miller Band

Jimmie Vaughan †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $100–$150 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $104 / General Admission $44^

Friday, June 24, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

Master Class

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Gilbert Kalish, piano

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Friday, June 24, 6:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Béla Fleck & My Bluegrass Heart

Sam Bush

Jerry Douglas Band

Bluegrass Happening

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $70–$100 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $58 / General Admission $38^

Saturday, June 25, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Why Don’t We †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $75–$110 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $75 / General Admission $44^

Sunday, June 26, 6:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Tank & the Bangas †

Big Freedia †

Cyril Neville The Uptown Ruler

George Porter Jr. † and Dumpstaphunk † playing the music of The Meters

The Soul Rebels

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown

Park opens at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $75–$105 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $64 / General Admission $44^

Tuesday, June 28, 7:30 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Emerson String Quartet

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (Molto adagio from String Quartet)

Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 1

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

Wednesday, June 29, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Chicago Philharmonic

Thiago Tiberio, conductor

The Lion King: In Concert Live to Film

Hans Zimmer: Score to The Lion King (2019) *

(with original songs by Tim Rice and Elton John)

Complete film shown on Pavilion and Lawn video screens

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $30–$75 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $45 / General Admission $30

Thursday, June 30, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

Master Class

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Timothy Eddy, cello

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Thursday, June 30, 7:30 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Beckie Menzie and Tom Michael †

Reimagine The Beatles

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

JULY

Friday, July 1, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Friday, July 1, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

ABBA The Concert (A Tribute to ABBA)

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $75–$95 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $75 / General Admission $49^

Saturday, July 2, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Saturday, July 2, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Dwight Yoakam †

Old Crow Medicine Show

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $80–$115 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $74 / General Admission $49^

Sunday, July 3, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Classical Mystery Tour †

Chicago Philharmonic

George Stelluto, conductor

Classical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to The Beatles

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $50–$75 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $50 / General Admission $38^

Wednesday, July 6, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Chicago Philharmonic

Thiago Tiberio, conductor

The Goonies: In Concert

Dave Grusin: Score to The Goonies *

Complete film shown on Pavilion and Lawn video screens

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $30–$75 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $45 / General Admission $30

Thursday, July 7, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Sheryl Crow

Keb’ Mo’

Southern Avenue †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $110–$140 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $104 / General Admission $49^

Friday, July 8, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Friday, July 8, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

John Fogerty

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $110–$130 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $84 / General Admission $49^

Saturday, July 9, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Saturday, July 9, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Arrested Development †

Follow Your Heart Tour

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $70–$110 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $70 / General Admission $49^

Sunday, July 10, 1:00 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Faculty Chamber Players

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

Sunday, July 10, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

Chris Isaak

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $95–$140 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $95 / General Admission $49^

Monday, July 11, 6:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Tuesday, July 12, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

Master Class

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Miriam Fried, violin

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Tuesday, July 12, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

The Black Crowes †

Shake Your Money Maker

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $130–$155 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $130 / General Admission $49^

Thursday, July 14, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Thursday, July 14, 7:30 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Amjad Ali Khan Trio †

Amjad Ali Khan, master of the sarod

Amaan Ali Bangash, sarod

Ayaan Ali Bangash, sarod

The Sarod Trilogy

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

Friday, July 15, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Friday, July 15, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $30–$95 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15

Saturday, July 16, 11:00 a.m. — Pavilion

Kids Concerts series

Laurie Berkner

Park opens at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $20 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $20 / General Admission $15

Saturday, July 16, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Saturday, July 16, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $30–$95 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15

Sunday, July 17, 5:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Marin Alsop, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: “Pastoral” Symphony

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony (with projected images)

Park opens at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $30–$95 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15

Monday, July 18, 6:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Tuesday, July 19, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Tuesday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Mames Babegenush

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

Wednesday, July 20, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Little Big Town

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $135–$170 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $114 / General Admission $49^

Thursday, July 21, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Thursday, July 21, 7:30 p.m. — Carousel Stage

Henhouse Prowlers

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Lawn: General Admission $30 (No Premium Blocks)

Friday, July 22, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Piano & Strings

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Friday, July 22, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Chicago Symphony Chorus

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35–$145 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15

Saturday, July 23, 1:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Spider Saloff

Let’s Misbehave!: The Life and Music of Cole Porter

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Saturday, July 23, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Poi Dog Pondering

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $55–$85 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $TBD / General Admission $TBD

Sunday, July 24, 6:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Gala Evening Benefiting Reach Teach Play

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

Wednesday, July 27, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Bonnie Raitt

Just Like That … Tour

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $95–$140 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $95 / General Admission $38^

Thursday, July 28, 7:30 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Chanticleer

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

Friday, July 29, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Breaking Barriers series

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35–$145 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15

Saturday, July 30, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Breaking Barriers series

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Chicago Symphony Chorus (2)

Chicago Children’s Choir (2)

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35–$145 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15

Sunday, July 31, Noon — Bennett Gordon Hall

Kids Concerts series

Chicago Sinfonietta

Park opens at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $15 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Sunday, July 31, 6:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Breaking Barriers series

esperanza spalding

Monsieur Periné †

Park opens at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $75–$100 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $75 / General Admission $38^

AUGUST

Wednesday, August 3, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

Master Class

RSMI Program for Singers

James Conlon, conductor

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Wednesday, August 3, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35–$95 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15

Thursday, August 4, 7:30 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Alexander Malofeev, piano †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

Friday, August 5, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35–$75 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15

Saturday, August 6, 11:00 a.m. — Martin Theatre

Kids Concerts series

NYO Jazz (Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Jazz Orchestra)

Jazzmeia Horn, vocalist

Park opens at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $15 — Lawn: General Admission $5 (No Premium Blocks)

Saturday, August 6, 1:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Singers

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Saturday, August 6, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

The Revivalists †

Grace Potter †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $75–$110 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $75 / General Admission $44^

Sunday, August 7, 1:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Singers

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Sunday, August 7, 5:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Park opens at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35–$145 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15

Monday, August 8, 6:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Singers

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Wednesday, August 10, 7:30 p.m. — Carousel Stage

Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Lawn: General Admission $25 (No Premium Blocks)

Thursday, August 11, 2:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Singers

Livestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestival

Park opens at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission — (No Lawn Tickets)

Thursday, August 11, 7:00 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Mozart in the Martin

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $105 — Lawn: General Admission $15 (No Premium Blocks)

Friday, August 12, 7:00 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Mozart in the Martin

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Apollo Chorus of Chicago

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $105 — Lawn: General Admission $15 (No Premium Blocks)

Saturday, August 13, 1:00 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Mozart in the Martin

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Apollo Chorus of Chicago

Park opens at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $90 — Lawn: General Admission $15 (No Premium Blocks)

Saturday, August 13, 6:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Dispatch †

O.A.R.

G. Love

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $85–$130 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $85 / General Admission $44^

Sunday, August 14, 1:00 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Mozart in the Martin

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Apollo Chorus of Chicago

Park opens at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $90 — Lawn: General Admission $15 (No Premium Blocks)

Sunday, August 14, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Ziggy Marley †

A Live Tribute to His Father

Kazayah †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $60–$80 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $60 / General Admission $44^

Monday, August 15, 6:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Singers

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Tuesday, August 16, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $65–$100 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $58 / General Admission $33^

Wednesday, August 17, 7:30 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Emily D’Angelo, mezzo-soprano #

Kevin Murphy, piano

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

Thursday, August 18, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35–$145 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15

Friday, August 19, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35–$145 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15

Saturday, August 20, 1:00 p.m. — Carousel Stage

Kids Concerts series

Justin Roberts & the Not Ready for Naptime Players

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Lawn: General Admission $15 (No Premium Blocks)

Saturday, August 20, 1:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Ravinia Steans Music Institute

RSMI Program for Singers

Lee Musiker, piano and program curator

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Saturday, August 20, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

A.R. Rahman †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $105–$180 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $105 / General Admission $44^

Sunday, August 21, 5:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Park opens at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35–$145 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15

Tuesday, August 23, 6:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Bryan Wallick, piano

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Thursday, August 25, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Pitbull †

Can’t Stop Us Now Tour

Iggy Azalea †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $115–$155 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $115 / General Admission $49^

Friday, August 26, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Culture Club

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $85–$130 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $85 / General Admission $44^

Saturday, August 27, 1:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Anthony de Mare, piano

Liaisons: Reimagining Sondheim from the Piano

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Saturday, August 27, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Sting

My Songs

Joe Sumner †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $170–$200 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $114 / General Admission $49^

Sunday, August 28, 1:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

NEXUS Chamber Music

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Sunday, August 28, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Sting

My Songs

Joe Sumner

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $170–$200 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $114 / General Admission $49^

Monday, August 29, 7:30 p.m. — Martin Theatre

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

SEPTEMBER

Thursday, September 1, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Yacht Rock Revue

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $45–$65 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $45^

Friday, September 2, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Emmylou Harris

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $85–$115 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $85 / General Admission $44^

Saturday, September 3, 1:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Geneva Lewis, violin #

Audrey Vardanega, piano #

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Saturday, September 3, 7:30 p.m. — Pavilion

Music of the Baroque

Dame Jane Glover, conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35–$75 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $10

Sunday, September 4, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Diana Ross

Naturally 7 †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $120–$155 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $120 / General Admission $49^

Wednesday, September 7, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

The Australian Pink Floyd Show †

All That’s to Come Tour

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $55–$85 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $55 / General Admission $33^

Thursday, September 8, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Stevie Nicks

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $190–$280 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $140 / General Admission $85^

Friday, September 9, 7:30 p.m. — Carousel Stage

Too Many Zooz †

Grace Kelly #

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Lawn: General Admission $25 (No Premium Blocks)

Saturday, September 10, 1:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Inna Faliks, piano

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Saturday, September 10, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Stevie Nicks

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $190–$280 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $140 / General Admission $85^

Sunday, September 11, 1:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Lincoln Trio

Chicago and Chopin

Program to include works by Stacy Garrop, Shulamit Ran, and Fryderyk Franciszek Chopin

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Sunday, September 11, 7:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Erykah Badu †

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $125–$155 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $125 / General Admission $44^

Tuesday, September 13, 7:30 p.m. — Martin Theatre

The Knights

Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 — Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)

Friday, September 16, 8:00 p.m. — Pavilion

Ruth Page Festival of Dance

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Evolution

Park opens at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35–$125 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $25 (No General Admission)

Saturday, September 17, 1:00 p.m. — Bennett Gordon Hall

Einav Yarden, piano #

Park opens at noon

Tickets — Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 — (No Lawn Tickets)

Saturday, September 17, 4:00 p.m. — Carousel Stage

Queen! †

featuring resident DJs Derrick Carter, Michael Serafini, and Garrett David plus resident hosts Lucy Stoole, Nico, and JoJo Baby Metro and Smartbar 40th Anniversary at Ravinia

Park opens at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets — Lawn: General Admission $30 (No Premium Blocks)

Sunday, September 18

Fiesta Ravinia

Daylong celebration of Mexican culture, featuring family performances and activities throughout the park

Pavilion:

Kumbia Kings †

Dos Santos †

Park opening time to be announced

Tickets — Pavilion: Reserved Seats $50–$75 — Lawn: Premium Blocks $50 / General Admission $33^