The Secret Service is continuing to release information after Chicago school officials responded to what they thought was an ICE action Friday.

The initial reports from Hamline Elementary School, located in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, were that agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had arrived at the school, but were turned away by school officials.

In actuality, the U.S. Secret Service had sent agents to the school to investigate a “threat against a government official” the agency is protecting, with the threat stemming from the back-and-forth over whether a controversial TikTok ban would go into effect, according to a spokesperson.

Here’s how things ultimately unfolded, and what we’ve learned in the aftermath.

How did the story first come to light?

On Friday afternoon, Chicago Public Schools’ chief education officer reported that ICE agents had visited Hamline. The statement said that agents did not enter the school, and left a short time later.

A spokesperson for ICE disputed the report, saying that the investigation was “not a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement encounter.”

The Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff’s Office were not called to the scene, according to officials.

Later, it was revealed that the Secret Service had visited a residence, and then visited a school in connection to a reported threat.

“Agents first visited a residence in a local neighborhood, then made a visit to Hamline Elementary School,” the Secret Service said Friday. “Agents identified themselves to the school principal, and provided business cards with their contact information.”

Why did officials think ICE had visited the school?

According to Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, agents that visited the school had “showed credentials to staff members” when they arrived.

Originally, Martinez had told MSNBC that the identification was that of ICE agents, but a later statement clarified that the documentation was from the Department of Homeland Security, which does oversee ICE.

“Two individuals showed up at the school door and presented identification that includes the name Department of Homeland Security, the federal agency that oversees ICE,” the district said in a statement. “School officials proceeded to respond to the agents with the understanding that they were from ICE, amid rumors and reports that the agency was in the community.”

That response included not allowing agents into the school, and they were not permitted to speak with staff or students. The administration at the school worked with the Law Department and Office of Safety and Security to resolve any concerns, according to the statement from CPS.

What did the Secret Service say about the documentation?

Over the weekend, the Secret Service gave insight as to why school officials saw Department of Homeland Security logos on business cards left at the school.

“No business card would just say DHS,” an agent told NBC Chicago’s Patrick Fazio. “It’s either both USSS and DHS, or just USSS.”

Further, the Secret Service statement from Friday said agents identified themselves to the school’s principal, and left business cards with contact information. The agency issued a clarifying statement reminding the public they “do not investigate, nor enforce, immigration laws.”

What is CPS saying now?

Following the revelation that the Secret Service had visited the school, Chicago Public Schools sent a letter to parents about the incident.

“While this incident was due to a misunderstanding, it reflects the fear and anxiety that is present in our city right now, and it reflects the degree of caution that we are taking given recent federal policy changes,” Martinez said in the letter.

The district reminded parents that it does not ask for families’ immigration status, will not share student records with ICE without a warrant signed by a judge, and will not admit ICE agents into schools based on an administrative warrant, an ICE detainer, or any other documentation issued by agencies enforcing civil immigration law, according to the letter.

Parents and students are encouraged to visit CPS’ website for a full list of policies pertaining to immigration enforcement in schools.