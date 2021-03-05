Second Chicago Police Officer Dies by Suicide in 1 Week

A Chicago police officer died in an apparent suicide Friday, just four days after another died by suicide at a police station on the city's North Side.

The officer, who has yet to be identified, was found deceased inside a residence Friday evening in the city's Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

The officer was a 15-year veteran who worked for the department's gang investigations unit, according to a Chicago police spokesman.

In a tweet, Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said, "Our deepest condolences go out to the officer's family and friends, who are now grieving over this unimaginable tragedy."

"This job is not easy and is more difficult than ever," he added. "To the men and women of CPD: I know that it's hard to take care of yourself and reach out. And I hear that, and know we need to do more."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It is with deep sadness that for the second time this week, I must share the difficult news of the death of one of our own in what appears to be a suicide. Our deepest condolences go out to the officer's family and friends, who are now grieving over this unimaginable tragedy. pic.twitter.com/rJFGGOMheD — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) March 6, 2021

The recent deaths mark the latest in a string of apparent suicides involving Chicago police officers.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Dion Boyd died after taking his own life in July at a West Side facility in Homan Square. Boyd, a 30-year veteran of the force, had just been promoted two weeks before his death to the role of Deputy Chief of Criminal Networks.

In February 2020, an off-duty Chicago Police Department detective also died by suicide, city and police officials said. In 2019, at least four other Chicago police officers died by suicide.

Chicago has one of the highest rates of officer suicide in the country, a spokesperson for the department said in 2019.

The department in September announced plans to launch two programs aimed at preventing issues that may lead to suicides or excessive force by officers.

“We’ve seen the high number of suicides in this department. By then, it’s too late," University of Chicago Crime and Educational Lab Executive Director Roseanna Ander said.

There are several resources currently available to CPD officers who are seeking help:

CPD Employee Assistance Program (312) 743-0378

CPD Chaplains Ministry (312) 746-8458

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can also be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255