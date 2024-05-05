Hit-and-run driver seriously injures woman in Bucktown crosswalk

Chicago police on Sunday were looking to locate the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in the city's Bucktown neighborhood, officials said.

In an alert to residents, police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at around 10:51 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of West Armitage Avenue. The woman was using a crosswalk when a driver hit her and took off, authorities said.

The driver was believed to be in a 2009-2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with front end damage and a missing front lower grill. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Armitage from Hoyne.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Major Accident Investigations Unit at 312-745-4521.