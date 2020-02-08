Off-Duty Chicago Police Detective Dies by Suicide

An off-duty Chicago Police Department detective died by suicide Saturday, city and police officials said.

On Twitter, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot offered her condolences and said the city has a responsibility to strengthen the support networks, services and resources for first responders and end any stigma associated with reaching out for help.

Lightfoot added that she and Interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck are working closely with health experts and advocacy organizations to ensure "each one of our officers has every measure of support they need and deserve."

In a separate tweet, CPD Spokesman Anthony Gugliemi offered condolences to the detective's family and friends.

"Everyday life can be daunting for anyone - especially police officers who selflessly dedicate their lives to safeguarding strangers," he added.

Lightfoot also advised anyone who is in crisis or believes they have nowhere to turn to call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.