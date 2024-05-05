3-year-old girl killed, multiple others hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash

A 3-year-old girl died and three others sustained injuries in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday morning along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, authorities said.

The crash was reported at around 11:48 a.m. in the 5300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, near Harold Washington Park. According to Chicago police, a 31-year-old man driving a Chevy Malibu lost control of the vehicle and struck multiple objects.

Three children sustained injuries in the crash, including a 3-year-old girl who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 9-month-old girl was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, as was a 9-year-old girl, according to police. Paramedics also transported a 25-year-old woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What caused the driver of the car to lost control remained unclear Sunday evening.