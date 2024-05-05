3-year-old girl killed, multiple others hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash

A 3-year-old girl died and three others sustained injuries in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday morning along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, authorities said.
The crash was reported at around 11:48 a.m. in the 5300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, near Harold Washington Park. According to Chicago police, a 31-year-old man driving a Chevy Malibu lost control of the vehicle and struck multiple objects.
Three children sustained injuries in the crash, including a 3-year-old girl who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 9-month-old girl was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, as was a 9-year-old girl, according to police. Paramedics also transported a 25-year-old woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What caused the driver of the car to lost control remained unclear Sunday evening.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.