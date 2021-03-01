Chicago Police Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide at Lakeview Police Station

A Chicago police officer was reportedly found dead in an apparent suicide at a North Side police station early Monday.

Chicago police said the a death investigation was underway following an incident just before 3 a.m. in the 19th District, at 850 W. Addison St.

CPD did not confirm additional information but police sources told the Chicago Tribune that the officer was found shot in a restroom.

Police Supt. David Brown identified the officer as 21-year veteran James Daly and said he was heartbroken to learn of the officer’s death.

"He was a respected and dedicated 21-year veteran, and a friend to many in the Chicago Police Department," Brown said in a statement. "Today, I mourn alongside everyone in the Department. His loss is deeply felt by me and his many colleagues with whom he worked for many years. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends who are now grieving over this unimaginable loss. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release information on the death.

If ruled a suicide, Daly's death would mark the latest in a string of apparent suicides involving Chicago police officers.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Dion Boyd died after taking his own life in July at a West Side facility in Homan Square. Boyd, a 30-year veteran of the force, had just been promoted two weeks before his death to the role of Deputy Chief of Criminal Networks.

In February 2020, an off-duty Chicago Police Department detective also died by suicide, city and police officials said. In 2019, at least four other Chicago police officers died by suicide.

Chicago has one of the highest rates of officer suicide in the country, a spokesperson for the department said in 2019.

The department in September announced plans to launch two programs aimed at preventing issues that may lead to suicides or excessive force by officers.

“We’ve seen the high number of suicides in this department. By then, it’s too late," University of Chicago Crime and Educational Lab Executive Director Roseanna Ander said.

There are several resources currently available to CPD officers who are seeking help:

CPD Employee Assistance Program (312) 743-0378

CPD Chaplains Ministry (312) 746-8458

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can also be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255