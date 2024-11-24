Questions surrounding public safety in downtown Chicago have increased following a shooting near Macy's on State Street as the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival wrapped up on Saturday night.

At around 9 p.m., Chicago police were called to the intersection of State and Washington streets after a 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded on a busy weekend in the Loop as holiday festivities commenced.

"I just saw all the sirens and everything," witness Noel Lashae said. "There were a lot of little kids. For the crime to happen, it’s like no, there are children outside."

According to police, the victim was walking on the sidewalk with several others when an unknown man fired shots.

"That’s really unfortunate when everyone was down here, everyone was here celebrating the season," said Michael Edwards, president and CEO of the Chicago Loop Alliance.

Such crimes are a setback for the alliance, which has been working to bring life back to the Loop after the pandemic.

"Well, it makes, it challenges our mission," Edwards said. "We have safety ambassadors out here, we work with police and all the merchants are working hard to make it a positive experience for people to come downtown."

The Loop Alliance has safety ambassadors in yellow vests monitoring the area daily and private security patrolling as a supplement to Chicago police through the night.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"We all ought to be able to enjoy downtown and we encourage people to do that," Edwards said. "It’s the best time to be here on State Street, during the holiday."

The woman who was shot was continuing to recover at on Sunday. Area Three detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but had yet to make an arrest.

"It doesn’t make sense, especially the holidays," LaShae said. "Everyone wants to make it home to their families, their loved ones."