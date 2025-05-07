Two-part NBC 5 Investigates series to unveil killer of famed Chicago mob boss

NBC 5 Chicago’s nationally-renowned Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist Chuck Goudie is set to reveal answers in one of the biggest mysteries in Chicago crime history when he unveils the killer of legendary mob boss Sam “Momo” Giancana in an unprecedented, two-part NBC 5 Investigates series - “Who Killed Momo?” - airing Wednesday, May 14 (Part I) and Thursday, May 15 (Part II) on NBC 5 News at 10 p.m.

Born in Chicago in 1908, Sam “Momo” Giancana, as a teenager no less, quickly earned the attention of the powerful, Al Capone-founded Chicago Outfit, an unshakable crime syndicate Giancana eventually joined in the late 1930s. Giancana’s rise to organized crime dominance, along with national notoriety, took hold in the late 1950s when he became the boss of the Outfit, which was followed by years of conspiracies linking Giancana and his associates to a number of high-profile crimes, including the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

After serving a year in prison for a contempt of court conviction, Giancana fled to Mexico in 1966, but was deported back to the U.S. just eight years later, returning to Chicago. In 1975, while residing in his Oak Park home, a then 67-year-old Giancana was cooking up a midnight snack on a late spring evening when he invited in an associate who turned out to be a hitman.

For 50 years, both local and national law enforcement officials have been unable to bring the killer to justice in this mysterious crime. However, through his unparalleled tenacity and expertise, Goudie will provide NBC 5 Chicago viewers, and the world, with that elusive answer.

“Just because a crime was committed 50 years ago and the police files have been gathering dust, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be solved,” said Goudie. “Sometimes a fresh set of eyes, new conversations with stakeholders and an interest in answering the question: ‘Who killed Momo?’ are incentives enough to shake loose a solution.”

“One thing Chuck has never done is give up on a story,” added Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “Sam Giancana’s murder is one of the bigger mysteries in the history of Chicago crime and, through his relentless determination to find the truth, Chuck is ready to unveil the results of his incredible investigation.”

Please note the following segment details on the upcoming two-part NBC 5 Investigates series "Who Killed Momo?"airing Wed, May 14 & Thu, May 15 on NBC 5 News at 10pm:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14

Part I: Chuck Goudie reveals new information linked to the Giancana murder, accompanied by never-before-seen police photographs. Goudie lines up the leading suspects in the killing and details the likely motive.

THURSDAY, MAY 15

Part II: In the second segment of this exclusive NBC 5 Investigates report, Goudie traces the weapon used in the Giancana killing: a .22 caliber, silencer-equipped gun. Viewers will hear from reformed mobster Frank Calabrese Jr., and from the newly-installed special agent in charge of the FBI in Chicago. Finally, in the payoff to the piece, NBC 5 reveals the Outfit’s greatest “whodunit”…as Goudie and the NBC 5 Investigates teamunmask the killer.

