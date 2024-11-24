Crime and Courts

Woman shot near Macy's on State Street in downtown Chicago

A 19-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk with several others, when an unknown man fired shots, police said.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A woman was injured in a shooting near Macy's on State Street in downtown Chicago late Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 8:55 p.m. outside the department store near State and Randolph streets. A 19-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk with several others, when an unknown man fired shots, police said. The victim was shot and rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was reported to be in fair condition.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

A second person who wasn't shot experienced a medical emergency and was also taken to the hospital, authorities said.

A portion of the sidewalk outside Macy's was blocked off with police tape while law enforcement remained on scene.

No one was in custody late Saturday as Area Three detectives continued to investigate.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us