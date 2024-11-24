Woman shot near Macy's on State Street in downtown Chicago

A woman was injured in a shooting near Macy's on State Street in downtown Chicago late Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 8:55 p.m. outside the department store near State and Randolph streets. A 19-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk with several others, when an unknown man fired shots, police said. The victim was shot and rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was reported to be in fair condition.

A second person who wasn't shot experienced a medical emergency and was also taken to the hospital, authorities said.

A portion of the sidewalk outside Macy's was blocked off with police tape while law enforcement remained on scene.

No one was in custody late Saturday as Area Three detectives continued to investigate.