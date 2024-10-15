Rosati's Pizza is offering up a unique deal for customers in celebration of the local restaurant chain's 60th anniversary -- but there's a catch.
The deal will be good for just one day and only at participating locations. (see below)
On Tuesday, Rosati's Pizza will offer a 14-inch two-topping pizza for $3.50.
The deal marks the same price such pizzas were when the restaurant was established in 1964, according to its website. Anyone interested will have to place a carry out order; the deal isn't available via delivery.
Customers will need to use the coupon code: FB350P
The special pricing will only be given at select stores, including more than two dozen in the Chicago area.
The list of Illinois locations includes:
- Addison: 739 N Mill Rd
- Algonquin: 2411 W Algonquin Rd
- Arlington Heights: 1414 E Hintz Rd
- Belvidere: 1946 Gateway Center Dr
- Bloomingdale: 272 Glen Ellyn Rd
- Bloomington: 203 N Prospect Rd #300
- Bolingbrook: 329 N Schmidt Rd
- Buffalo Grove: 1147 McHenry Rd
- Countryside: 6560 Joliet Rd
- Crystal Lake: 40 West Terra Cotta Ave
- DeKalb: 456 East Lincoln Hwy
- Elk Grove Village: 1069 Rohlwing Rd
- Elmhurst: 687 N York St
- Fox Lake: 2 West Grand Ave
- Hanover Park: 5549 County Farm Rd
- Hazel Crest: 3430 183rd St
- Homer Glen: 14218 S Bell Rd
- La Grange Park: 720 East 31st St
- Lakemoor: 28948 W IL Route 120
- Lindenhurst: 475 South U.S. Route 45
- Matteson: 4710 W Lincoln Hwy
- McHenry: 4802 W Elm St
- Midlothian: 4714 147th St
- Mt. Prospect: 1629 Busse Rd
- North Pekin: 137a Radio City Dr
- Oak Park: 1013 Madison St
- Palatine: 225 W Dundee Rd
- Romeoville: 463 N Weber Rd
- Round Lake Beach: 700 E Rollins Rd
- Schaumburg: 120 E Golf Rd
- South Elgin: 1165 W Spring St
- St. Charles: 615 S Randall Rd
- St. Charles: 550 N Kirk Rd
- Streamwood: 27 S Sutton Rd
- Sycamore: 630 Plaza Dr #4
- Woodridge: 3014 Hobson Rd
The full list of participating locations across other states can be found here.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.