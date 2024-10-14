Pizza lovers will be in for quite a treat this week -- a greatly discounted pizza -- in celebration of a local restaurant chain's 60th anniversary.

But the deal will only be good for one day.

On Tuesday, Rosati's Pizza will be offering a 14-inch two-topping pizza for $3.50 -- the price it was when the restaurant was established in 1964, according to its website. Anyone interested will have to place a carry out order; the deal isn't available via delivery.

The special pricing will only be given at select stores, including more than two dozen in the Chicago area.

The list of participating locations can be found here.