Rosati's Pizza ends $3.50 anniversary deal, teases new promotion ‘coming soon'

Rosati's Pizza's $3.50 anniversary deal has come to an end, the popular restaurant chain announced Tuesday, but another anniversary promotion is still on the way.

"Our 60th Anniversary 1964, price pizza promotion has come to an end. Your support has been both overwhelming and humbling," Rosati's wrote on social media around 3:30 p.m.

The chain had offered a 14-inch two-topping pizza for $3.50 at dozens of participating locations Tuesday.

The deal marks the same price such pizzas were when the restaurant was established in 1964, according to its website.

"If you missed it, don’t worry, there’s another anniversary promotion right around the corner," Rosati's wrote.

According to the restaurant chain, a deal for 64-cent Rick's Stix will be "coming soon." Details were not immediately clear.