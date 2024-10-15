Food & Drink

Rosati's Pizza ends $3.50 anniversary deal, teases new promotion ‘coming soon'

The chain had offered a 14-inch two-topping pizza for $3.50 at dozens of participating locations Tuesday

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rosati's Pizza's $3.50 anniversary deal has come to an end, the popular restaurant chain announced Tuesday, but another anniversary promotion is still on the way.

"Our 60th Anniversary 1964, price pizza promotion has come to an end. Your support has been both overwhelming and humbling," Rosati's wrote on social media around 3:30 p.m.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The chain had offered a 14-inch two-topping pizza for $3.50 at dozens of participating locations Tuesday.

The deal marks the same price such pizzas were when the restaurant was established in 1964, according to its website.

"If you missed it, don’t worry, there’s another anniversary promotion right around the corner," Rosati's wrote.

According to the restaurant chain, a deal for 64-cent Rick's Stix will be "coming soon." Details were not immediately clear.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us