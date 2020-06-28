Reward Offered in Shooting Death of 1-Year-Old Boy

A Chicago entrepreneur and local officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges in the death of a 1-year-old boy on Saturday.

Sincere Gaston was shot and killed in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. According to police, Gaston and his mother were riding in a car when a car pulled up alongside their vehicle and a person inside began shooting, ultimately firing at least seven shots.

The boy was hit in the chest, and was later pronounced dead at St. Bernard Hospital. His mother, who drove her son to the hospital after the shooting, suffered a graze wound to her head.

Now, Earley Walker, owner of W&W Towing, has announced a $25,000 reward for information into the shooting in conjunction with a new group of business leaders, called “I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot.”

“We have decided to correlate a group of business owners, and it’s a group fed up with gun violence in our communities,” Walker said. “Something has to be done. We are tired and fed up with gun violence, and the innocent bystanders are being killed. Our kids are dying at a fast rate, and it’s time for change.”

The organization has also offered to pay for Gaston’s funeral services.

“We’ve got to do something,” Walker said. “I am absolutely ecstatic that these business owners are standing behind me to support this initiative. We need to find this killer.”

Walker said that the group would be willing to help defray legal costs for any individual who turns themselves in to authorities in connection with the shooting.

“We have lost 10 kids in the last few weeks under the age of 10, and something needs to be done,” Walker said.