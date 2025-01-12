Oak Forest

Residents urged to avoid Oak Forest grocery store parking lot due to police activity

In a Facebook post, city officials said the Oak Forest Police Department was asking the public to avoid the area of the Food 4 Less parking lot near 159th Street and Central Avenue.

By NBC Chicago Staff

The city of Oak Forest asked residents to avoid a parking lot along 159th Street on Sunday afternoon while police responded to a call of a possible armed subject, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, city officials said the Oak Forest Police Department was asking the public to avoid the area of the Food 4 Less parking lot near 159th Street and Central Avenue.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The South Suburban Emergency Response Team was being activated as a precaution, officials said.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oak Forest
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us