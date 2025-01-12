Residents urged to avoid Oak Forest grocery store parking lot due to police activity

The city of Oak Forest asked residents to avoid a parking lot along 159th Street on Sunday afternoon while police responded to a call of a possible armed subject, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, city officials said the Oak Forest Police Department was asking the public to avoid the area of the Food 4 Less parking lot near 159th Street and Central Avenue.

The South Suburban Emergency Response Team was being activated as a precaution, officials said.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.