Residents urged to avoid Oak Forest grocery store parking lot due to police activity

The city of Oak Forest asked residents to avoid a parking lot along 159th Street on Sunday afternoon while police responded to a call of a possible armed subject, authorities said.
In a Facebook post, city officials said the Oak Forest Police Department was asking the public to avoid the area of the Food 4 Less parking lot near 159th Street and Central Avenue.
The South Suburban Emergency Response Team was being activated as a precaution, officials said.
Additional information wasn't immediately available.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.