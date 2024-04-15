Rescued dogs from West Bank available for adoption in Cook County

Five dogs, rescued from the West Bank, are available for adoption in Cook County.

In total, 70 dogs made the long journey from the West Bank to Tel Aviv, a connecting flight in Belgium and to JFK Airport in New York. Eventually eight dogs landed at Gary International Airport where they were then transported to suburban Lombard.

"Such a moving feeling when the plane touches down. You just know they're safe and you're happy they're here," said Cali Havelka-Vanderplow, a volunteer and foster for Magnificent Mutts.

The dogs had been living in an outdoor sanctuary in the West Bank before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. As tensions escalated, their Palestinian-American caretaker, facing uncertainty of his own, knew they wouldn't survive.

He reached out to the global animal welfare organization SPCA International (SPCAI) for help.

"We actually had to rent a truck in the Palestinian region and then hand carry each dog over across the checkpoint into the region of Israel," said SPCAI Director of Programs Lori Kalef.

"It was a very, very complex project."

"It took until the very last second, until that flight was in the air and left Israeli airspace, that we knew this was going to come to fruition," said Kalef.

Since 2008, SPCAI has been rescuing animals from conflict zones around the world. Magnificent Mutts is a longtime partner that typically helps reunited U.S. service members with cats and dogs.

When this opportunity to help arose, the nonprofit rescue group didn't hesitate.

"These dogs have come from such a sad situation, and we’re so fortunate to be able to be a part of their story in being able to bring them that hope and that second chance," said Havelka-Vanderplow.

Volunteers say Asim, Clone, Goda, Sara and Snout will require patience as they adjust from living unconfined outdoors to their new home and learning trust with new people.