Travis Kelce is cashing in.

The star tight end has agreed to a two-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs that makes him the highest-paid player at the position in the league, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported.

No more Champagne Problems: The #Chiefs and All-Pro and Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new 2-year contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, sources say.



The deal was done by his long-time agent Mike Simon, now with @milkhoneysport. pic.twitter.com/5dcde0cZjm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2024

The Chiefs confirmed the extension on Monday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported that it is a two-year extension worth $34.25 million with $17 million fully guaranteed in 2024 and most of his 2025 salary guaranteed on the third day of the next league year. Kelce is now locked into the Chiefs through 2027.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was thrilled with the news of Kelce's extension.

I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce https://t.co/9sqkZY8mU8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2024

Kelce, 34, has won three Super Bowl with the Chiefs since the team selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He has spent his entire 11-year NFL career in Kansas City, earning nine Pro Bowl selections and four All-Pro selections to go with his three championships.

He finished the 2023 season with 93 receptions for 984 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, ending a streak of seven straight 1,000-yard seasons. He played his best when it mattered most, though. He totaled 32 receptions, 355 receiving yards and three touchdowns across four playoff games, culminating in a nine-catch, 93-yard performance in a Super Bowl LVIII triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2020, Kelce signed a four-year, $57 million extension to keep him in K.C. through the 2025 season. He was due a base salary of $12 million in 2024 and $16.25 million in 2025 before becoming a free agent. He was the fourth-highest-paid tight end by annual value ($14.31 million) before the extension, trailing the New York Giants' Darren Waller ($17 million), Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson ($16.5 million) and 49ers' George Kittle ($15 million).