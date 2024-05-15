One Chicago-area town will soon change how late its bars and restaurants can sell alcohol.

Cicero, a town of roughly 84,000 residents, has officially banned the sale of liquor at bars and restaurants after midnight, according to town officials.

The ordinance passed Tuesday morning. It will go into effect immediately for new license applications, and on Jan. 1, 2025 for license renewals, authorities said.

Previously, bars and restaurants in Cicero could serve alcohol until 2 a.m. or 3 a.m., depending on the day of the week. The new ordinance would limit liquor sales on all days until midnight.

The ordinance impacts more than 100 locations, including approximately 25 restaurants, 30 bars and 35 carry-out establishments, according to Cicero town spokesperson Ray Hanania.

"Many of these establishments unfortunately, they have problems with patrons that drink too much that get into fights that are rowdy, a lot of these establishments are in residential areas," Hanania said. "It's not unusual to have people who've been drinking to be outside firing weapons, we had something like that about a week ago. They fired 10 Shots, the police are being burdened by this problem."

Not everyone agrees.

Some business owners say the change could result in major losses in revenue. According Hanania, town president Larry Dominick plans to hold a meeting with local bar owners to discuss their concerns and solutions.

Approximately eight miles away, in Chicago, a Standard Consumption or Tavern Liquor License is 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and 3 a.m. on Sunday. Some establishments hold a Late Liquor license, which allows them to remain open and sell liquor through 4 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the city.