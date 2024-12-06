Cucumbers sold at popular grocery stores like Walmart and Costco have been recalled across the country, including Illinois, due to a salmonella concern.

So far, with more than 68 people have been sickened in connection with the recalled cucumbers.

Here's what to know:

Which brand of cucumbers were recalled?

SunFed Produce recalled all sizes of whole, fresh American cucumbers on Nov. 27, the Food and Drug Administration announced. According to the FDA, the cucumbers were packaged in bulk cardboard containers with the "SunFed" label on it, or in generic plastic crates with stickers that say the grower's name.

Other recalled brands linked to the outbreak were PAM PAK, Crazy Fresh and more, the FDA said.

Additional pictures of the recalled cucumbers and labels can be found here and here.

Where were the cucumbers sold and when?

The impacted products were sold between Oct. 12, 2024 and Nov. 26, 2024, the FDA said. The cucumbers, reportedly sold at grocers including Walmart and Costco, were shipped to 26 states, including Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, the FDA said.

How many people were sickened and where?

As many as 68 people across 19 states were sickened from the outbreak, the FDA said, with the majority of people falling ill in Washington, South Dakota, Texas and Montana. According to the FDA, 18 people have been hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Two people were sickened in Illinois, and three were sickened in Wisconsin, a map showed.

According to the FDA, the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses, and the true number of people sick is "likely much higher than the number reported."

What can you do?

Officials advised consumers to check their refrigerators for the cucumbers, and encouraged them to dispose of them and then "clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination."

"Consumers who have purchased the recalled products may obtain additional information by contacting SunFed’s recall hotline (888) 542-5849, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST," the FDA said.

What symptoms should you watch for?

Common salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms beginning anywhere from six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria.

Most people infected recover within four-to-seven days without treatment, though some people, particularly children under the age of five years, adults 65 and older and individuals with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness.