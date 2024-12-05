Cucumbers sold at popular grocery stores in Illinois recalled for Salmonella

Cucumbers sold at popular grocery and retail stores have been recalled for Salmonella, with more than 68 people sickened across the country, including some in Illinois.

Nov. 27, SunFed Produce recalled all sizes of whole, fresh American cucumbers, the Food and Drug Administration said. According to the FDA, the cucumbers were packaged in bulk cardboard containers with the "SunFed" label on it, or in generic plastic crates with stickers that say the grower's name.

The impacted products were sold between Oct. 12, 2024 and Nov. 26, 2024, the FDA said. The cucumbers, reportedly sold at grocers including Walmart and Costco, were shipped to 26 states, including Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, the FDA said.

Other recalled brands linked to the outbreak were PAM PAK, Crazy Fresh and more, the FDA said.

Officials advised consumers to check their refrigerators for the cucumbers, and encouraged them to dispose of them and then "clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination."

"Consumers who have purchased the recalled products may obtain additional information by contacting SunFed’s recall hotline (888) 542-5849, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST," the FDA said.

As many as 68 people across 19 states were sickened from the outbreak, the FDA said, with the majority of people falling ill in Washington, South Dakota, Texas and Montana. According to the FDA, 18 people have been hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Two people were sickened in Illinois, and three were sickened in Wisconsin, a map showed.

According to the FDA, the outbreak may not be limited to states with known illnesses, and the true number of people sick is "likely much higher than the number reported."

Additional pictures of the recalled cucumbers and labels can be found here and here.

Common Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, with symptoms beginning anywhere from six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria.

Most people infected recover within four-to-seven days without treatment, though some people, particularly children under the age of five years, adults 65 and older and individuals with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness.