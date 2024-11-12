Check your fridge: Costco recalls nearly 80k pounds of butter

Nearly 80,000 pounds of Kirkland butter from Costco has been voluntarily recalled, but not for reasons you may think.

According to the Federal Drug Administration, a voluntary recall was issued Oct. 11 by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC of 2,200 cases of unsalted and salted butter distributed in Texas and sold at Costco stores.

In total,1,300 cases of 16-ounce, 4-stick packs of Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter was recalled, along 900 cases of 16-ounce, 4-stick packs of Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter, the FDA said.

According to the FDA, the butter is being recalled due to an "undeclared allergen": milk.

"Butter lists cream, but may be missing the 'Contains Milk' statement," the FDA said.

The recall is listed as a Class II recall, which is defined by the FDA as “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Milk is listed as one of eight "major food allergens" by the FDA. Others include eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans, the FDA said.

The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 states that food labels must identify the food source names of all major food allergens used to make the food.

"This requirement is met if the common or usual name of an ingredient (e.g., buttermilk) that is a major food allergen already identifies that allergen’s food source name (i.e., milk). Otherwise, the allergen’s food source name must be declared at least once on the food label."

The ingredient must either be listed in parentheses, or immediately next to the list of ingredients in a "contains" statement, the FDA said.

According to the FDA, more details on the recalled butter can be found below:

Kirkland Signature Unsalted Sweet Cream Butter: 1-pound packages of four 4-ounce sticks, UPC 96619-38496:

Lot No. 2424091; “Best By” date of Feb. 22, 2025

Lot No. 2424111; “Best By” date of Feb. 23, 2025

Lot No. 2426891; “Best By” date of March 22, 2025

Lot No. 2426991; “Best By” date of March 23, 2025

Kirkland Signature Salted Sweet Cream Butter: 1-pound packages of four 4-ounce sticks, UPC 96619-38488: