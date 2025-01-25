Read CPS full statement after Secret Service agents approached elementary school

Federal agents who attempted to enter an elementary school on Chicago's South Side were with the U.S. Secret Service - and not Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents, which school officials initially said was the case, district leadership revealed Friday.

Secret Service agents went to Hamline Elementary School in Back of the Yards while investigating a threat made against a government official, an agency spokesman said.

"...Agents identified themselves to the school principal and provided business cards with their contact information," the spokesman stated, in part. "The agents left without incident..."

Following the encounter, Chicago Public Schools Chief Education Officer Bogdana Chkoumbova, said ICE agents showed up at the elementary school, and staff "followed CPS established protocols."

"...They kept ICE agents outside of the school and contacted CPS law department and CPS Office of Safety and Security for further guidance," she stated.

The district provided a full explanation on Friday evening, saying two individuals showed up at the school door and presented identification that includes the name Department of Homeland Security, which is the federal agency that oversees ICE.

"...School officials proceeded to respond to the agents with the understanding that they were from ICE, amid rumors and reports that the agency was in the community," a CPS spokesperson said. "...School officials proceeded to respond to the agents with the understanding that they were from ICE, amid rumors and reports that the agency was in the community."

Chicago Public Schools officials say ICE agents were seen at Hamline Elementary School, but not allowed inside.

According to CPS, the agents weren't allowed in the school or to speak with staff or students.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns in immigrant communities across Chicago, though there has so far been no confirmation of raids.

Schools across the Chicago area have released guidance about potential situations after the Trump Administration revoked previous guidance prohibiting immigration arrests at schools, churches and hospitals.

The complete CPS statement can be found below:

"Earlier today, Chicago Public School leaders shared that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents showed up this morning (Friday) at Hamline Elementary School.

After our District officials shared public statements, we learned that the agents who visited the school were from the U.S. Secret Service. Our original communication was a result of a misunderstanding, reflective of the fear and concerns in the community amid the new administration’s focus on undocumented immigrants.

Here’s what happened: Two individuals showed up at the school door and presented identification that includes the name Department of Homeland Security, the federal agency that oversees ICE. School officials proceeded to respond to the agents with the understanding that they were from ICE, amid rumors and reports that the agency was in the community.

Regardless of which branch of Homeland Security visited this school, officials followed the established protocols to ensure student safety. The agents were not allowed into the school or permitted to speak with staff or students. Hamline administrators also worked with CPS' Law Department and CPS' Office of Safety and Security. The situation was handled with the federal agents leaving the campus without entry.

While this was a misunderstanding in terms of the specific branch of DHS, the school’s response demonstrates that our system, in partnership with community organizations, is prepared and ready to keep our students and staff safe."