ISU Shooting: What we know after 1 shot at event at student center

An investigation is underway after a person was shot Sunday night on Illinois State University's campus in Normal, Illinois, according to school officials, with police still searching for a suspect as of Monday morning.

Reports of shots fired at ISU's Bone Student Center first came in just before 8 p.m. Sunday, with the school issuing an "emergency alert."

"Stay away from Bone and near University/Locust Streets," the school said Sunday night in social media posts. "Police are looking for slender black male 5'10”, black afro hair style, wearing all black. Last seen running south from University and College Streets."

ISU later said there was one reported victim, with police still searching for a suspect.

No details on the victim's condition, or other injuries, were released. A shelter-in-place order was not issued.

Photos and video from the scene Sunday night showed a heavy police presence at the Bone Student Center, with yellow police tape blocking off the entrance.

In an email sent to students, ISU officials said police first received notification of shots fired at 7:40 p.m. during a registered student organization event at the Bone Student Center.

The email went on to say the one reported victim is was not an ISU student.

According to school officials, police are continuing to search for the suspect, who was last seen running from the student center.

The Bone Student Center will remain closed Monday, and all activities at the center are canceled, the email said. Monday classes at ISU will continue as scheduled, and counseling services will be on-hand at the Student Services Building.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact officials, at ISUPolice@ilstu.edu or 309-438-8631.