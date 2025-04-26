Real Estate

4 Illinois cities rank among the highest property tax rates in the country

The report comes after a property information service, Attom, analyzed the property tax rates for 217 different urban areas

By Grace Erwin

A new study reported by Crain's reveals four out of the top five urban areas with the highest property tax are in Illinois.

The four cities listed were Rockford, Chicago, Peoria and Champaign-Urbana.

The report detailed the percentage homeowners pay above market value for their home.

Here are the results:

  • Rockford: 2.06% above market value
  • Chicago: 1.91% above market value
  • Peoria: 1.89% above market value
  • Champaign-Urbana: 1.88% above market value

Attom's analysis also said the effective property tax rate by homeowners in those cities was more than double the national average.

Another Illinois city was also on the list- Springfield came in sixth place.

