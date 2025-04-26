4 Illinois cities rank among the highest property tax rates in the country

A new study reported by Crain's reveals four out of the top five urban areas with the highest property tax are in Illinois.

The report comes after a property information service, Attom, analyzed the property tax rates for 217 different urban areas.

The four cities listed were Rockford, Chicago, Peoria and Champaign-Urbana.

The report detailed the percentage homeowners pay above market value for their home.

Here are the results:

Rockford: 2.06% above market value

Chicago: 1.91% above market value

Peoria: 1.89% above market value

Champaign-Urbana: 1.88% above market value

Attom's analysis also said the effective property tax rate by homeowners in those cities was more than double the national average.

Another Illinois city was also on the list- Springfield came in sixth place.