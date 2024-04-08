Ravinia Festival adds additional concert to star-studded 2024 season

Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The summer concert lineup for Ravinia Festival's 2024 season just got even bigger.

The suburban music festival, which announced its 2024 summer lineup last month, has added The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration with the Chicago Philharmonic to its list of concerts this season.

The show, a tribute to Whitney Houston, will take place Aug. 30, according to a release.

"This dynamic production celebrates the singer’s astounding musical legacy with new, original orchestrations of her sweeping catalog debuted by Chicago Philharmonic," the release said. "From her legendary Super Bowl XXV performance of '“'The Star Spangled Banner'”' to timeless hits 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody,' 'Higher Love,' 'I Will Always Love You' and 'How Will I Know,' among many others, audiences will be immersed in the world of Whitney as the evening weaves through her iconic songbook, film performances, intimate home videos, and rare never-before-seen photos and footage."

Tickets for the show go on sale April 24 and start at $35, according to officials.

Ravinia Festival's highly anticipated 2024 summer concert schedule was announced in March, with big names on the lineup, including The Beach Boys, Norah Jones, James Taylor and Robert Plant & Alison Krause.

“With an extraordinary range of concerts and artists, we are excited to offer an inspiring and captivating season for everyone who comes to Ravinia,” Ravinia’s President and CEO Jeffrey P. Haydon said in a release. “Whether in Bennett Gordon Hall, Martin Theatre, Pavilion, Lawn, or Carousel, concertgoers will surely experience the spirit of summer with incredible music under the stars."

According to organizers, tickets for all 2024 events are set to go on sale to the general public April 24, with member pre-sales beginning March 19. Ravinia guests are permitted to bring their own picnics into the grounds, including food and liquor.

In 2023, Ravinia Festival saw performances from John Legend, Jethro Tull, Santana and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Here's a look at the full 2024 schedule.