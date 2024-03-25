Ravinia Festival adds 2 new artists to star-studded 2024 summer lineup

Ravinia Festival has added two new names to its 2024 summer lineup with just one month left before tickets go on sale.

The popular festival revealed over the weekend that TLC and Shaggy would be joining the star-studded list of performers.

The two will perform on Aug. 31.

"Mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable night of hits under the stars," the festival wrote in its announcement.

Ravinia Festival's highly anticipated 2024 summer concert schedule was announced earlier this month, with big names on the lineup, including The Beach Boys, Norah Jones, James Taylor and Robert Plant & Alison Krause.

“With an extraordinary range of concerts and artists, we are excited to offer an inspiring and captivating season for everyone who comes to Ravinia,” Ravinia’s President and CEO Jeffrey P. Haydon said in a release. “Whether in Bennett Gordon Hall, Martin Theatre, Pavilion, Lawn, or Carousel, concertgoers will surely experience the spirit of summer with incredible music under the stars."

According to organizers, tickets for all 2024 events are set to go on sale to the general public April 24, with member pre-sales beginning March 19. Ravinia guests are permitted to bring their own picnics into the grounds, including food and liquor.

In 2023, Ravinia Festival saw performances from John Legend, Jethro Tull, Santana and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Here's a look at the full 2024 schedule.