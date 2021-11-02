Rare Lunar Eclipse to Be 95% Visible from Chicago Area This Month

Chicagoans will have the chance to view a spectacle in the sky later this month, as a rare lunar eclipse will be 95% visible across the area.

According to the Adler Planetarium, the Chicago area will be able to watch the full moon fade away and reappear within a matter of hours on Nov. 19.

In the morning, the full moon passes through Earth's shadow, the planetarium noted, becoming almost entirely eclipsed as viewed from the area.

"You may notice the very bright Moon starts to dim slightly several minutes after midnight Central Standard time," the planetarium said.

The eclipse's partial phase begins at 1:18 a.m., ending at 4:47 a.m., according to experts. The maximum eclipse is expected to occur at 3:02 a.m.

"At maximum eclipse, almost all of the Moon is within the boundaries of the Earth’s darker umbral shadow, leaving only a thin sliver still in the Earth’s lighter penumbral shadow," the planetarium added.

Though experts are not certain what color this eclipse will take on, historically the sighting can take on a gray, orange or reddish tone.

How can you watch the eclipse if it's too difficult to see from home?

The Adler Planetarium will broadcast the event live on the morning of Nov. 19, starting at 1:30 a.m. Watch here.

During the month of November, there will be a new moon on Nov. 4, the first quarter moon on Nov. 11, a full moon on Nov. 19 and the last quarter moon on Nov. 27.