Presidents Day is coming up. Are Illinois schools open, and is mail delivered?

The U.S. is celebrating the federal holiday of Presidents Day Monday, which means many offices and businesses will be closed, including the United States Post Office.

According to an alert form the USPS, Chicago area and Illinois post offices will be closed Feb. 19 in observance of Presidents Day.

"There will not be any mail delivery or retail service on February 19," the alert said. "All services resume on Tuesday, February 20."

Post offices will be open for regularly scheduled hours the Saturday before the holiday, the alert added.

Here's a full list of holidays observed by the USPS:

New Year's Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday

Presidents’ Day

Memorial Day

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

What is Presidents Day and why do we celebrate it?

According to the government, the day started to celebrate George Washington's birthday. It was declared a federal holiday that would take place on the third Monday of February.

Since then, the holiday has grown to also celebrate the birthday of Abraham Lincoln, with it becoming known as Presidents Day.

In Illinois, however, Lincoln's birthday is a state holiday, but Presidents' Day, or Washington's Birthday, is celebrated as well.

Are schools open on Presidents Day?

While the list of "legal school holidays" in Illinois includes Lincoln's birthday, schools can choose to celebrate Presidents' Day instead. Check with your local district for details.

In Chicago, CPS schools and offices will be closed for Presidents Day.