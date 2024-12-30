Potential Bears coaching candidate now available for interviews: Reports

The Chicago Bears have one more game left in the 2024 season, but the team reportedly could have a chance to jump the line in interviewing at least one candidate.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Mike Vrabel’s consulting contract with the Cleveland Browns has expired, meaning that he can pursue other opportunities.

Currently, the Bears have one of three vacant coaching jobs in the NFL, with the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets also having fired their coaches in-season.

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus after their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions, and there have been multiple coaching candidates floated as possibilities to replace him.

Vrabel is certainly one of the more intriguing options, especially in the eyes of NFL insiders. He spent six seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, leading the team to three consecutive playoff appearances and back-to-back divisional titles. He also brought them to within a game of a Super Bowl berth in 2019, losing the AFC title game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was fired by the Titans after a 6-11 season in 2023, with a record of 54-45 with Tennessee during his tenure.

In addition to Vrabel, several other candidates could catch the eye of the Bears, notably Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who may be the most sought after candidate in this year’s hiring cycle.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll have also been floated as options for the Bears and other NFL teams, with more jobs expected to open at the end of the regular season.