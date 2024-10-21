Chicago Traffic

Portion of I-94 closed due to serious injury crash; traffic, delays expected

Three children and one adult were transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition

A portion of the Bishop Ford (I-94) was blocked and four people were seriously injured Monday morning after a truck struck a passenger vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

At 8:51 a.m., a truck tractor semi-trailer struck a passenger vehicle on I-94 at 115th Street in the northbound lanes, Illinois State Police said. One adult and three children were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, ISP added.

According to ISP, the trailer struck the car for "unknown reasons."

ISP originally reported all lanes on I-94 shut down between 115th and 111th streets. Total Traffic later reported the inbound right lane at 115th St. was blocked, with stop-and-go traffic backing up to Sibley Boulevard.

No further details were provided. This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

