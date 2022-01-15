Police on Scene of Shooting Near Louis Joliet Mall; People Asked to Avoid Area

Police in Joliet are investigating a shooting that occurred near Louis Joliet Mall Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 3:22 p.m. near the intersection of Tonti Drive and Ring Road, which is between the mall and Lincoln Highway.

One woman sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to AMITA St. Joseph Health Medical Center, police said.

In a Facebook post, the Joliet Police Department advised people to avoid the area as officers investigated on scene.

There is no existing threat to the public, authorities said.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

